e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Friday’s stormy rains uproot 75 trees, damage gantry and mobile tower

Friday’s stormy rains uproot 75 trees, damage gantry and mobile tower

pune Updated: May 02, 2020 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Stormy winds and heavy rains that lashed Pune on Friday destroyed 75 five trees and also led to the collapse of a massive gantry near Sancheti Hospital and a mobile tower in Mangalwar peth. No one was injured due to the absence of pedestrian and vehicular movement on the roads due to the lockdown, Pune fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said.

The stormy winds and rains occurred for around two hours in the afternoon on Friday. A total of 14 fire tenders and eight rescue vans had to be deployed across the city to clear off the roads and areas where trees fell, Ranpise said. The removal of debris was still in progress till Saturday afternoon.

The Fire Brigade control room said that huge, aged trees with large trunks fell in different areas of the city such as Sadanandnagar, Kasturi chowk, Mominpura, Quartergate, Pudumjee Park, Hirabaug Society area, Maharashtra Housing Society, Parvati Darshan, Kothrud and Koregaon Park. The mobile tower fell down in Mangalwar peth, but nobody was injured.

During the storm, power supply was disrupted in some parts of the city.

top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news