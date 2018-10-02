FTII students boycott academics following accident using substandard equipment during diploma shoot

Following the narrow escape of two 2013 batch students on September 29, 2018 after they fell from a 22-foot crane provided by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for a diploma project, the students boycotted classes on Monday.

“We have stopped all academic activities in all departments. We marched around the campus showing our solidarity,” said Rohit Kumar, general secretary, FTII students body.

Two students of 2013 batch cinematography department, N Satish Kumar and Anuj Ujawane have suffered fractured collar bone and sprained neck and have been advised complete bed rest for the next 5 weeks, following the accident. In a letter to Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII the two students have urged him for an inquiry into the incident. “We fell from a 22-foot crane along with the camera. The crane got derailed due to a faulty track,” said Anuj.

The letter stated that the incident occurred due to the negligence on part of the director, registrar, associate professor of production, assistant professor of production (incharge), HOD cinematography, and purchase officer. Despite repeated concerns raised by students about faulty and substandard equipment, the administration has remained unperturbed, said the letter.

A day after the incident, Kainthola released a statement to the media in which he said that the students had checked the equipment and had given a go ahead, while on the contrary, the students had been raising concerns over the quality of the equipment. They had also sent emails to the director and registrar.

Earlier, in one of the shoots by the diploma students, work had to be stopped due to breakage of the track and trolley equipment.

Students have pointed out that Harsh Cine Equipments is being repeatedly engaged in spite of complaints about poor quality. The vendor is still being employed to provide equipment to the diploma project shoot. The students have decided to go on a strike from October 1, 2018 onwards till their issues are resolved and the negligent officials are held accountable for this incident. Bhupendra Kanthola, director, FTII was unavailable for comment.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 16:33 IST