FTII to hold film-making courses for children during Diwali holidays

pune

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:58 IST

For the third year in a row, a 15-day basic acting course for children during Diwali holidays will begin at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. The course for children of age group 8-16 is being conducted in two batches — morning and afternoon. The course will be held from November 3-18.

The course will follow various theatre disciplines and familiarise the participants with a range of acting approaches, voice and speech modulations, and ways of using the multiple possibilities of body and its flexibilities. The objective is to shape and condition the participants’ body and mind into instruments capable of meeting the demands of an increasingly competitive world.

Course director Devendranath Sankaranarayanan is a performance researcher, theatre practitioner, acting coach, and a Master of International Performance Research.

A basic, weeklong film orientation course for 11-17-year-old children will also be held in two batches — from November 3-10 and 11-17. Participants will learn the basics of film-making through ideation, scriptwriting, screenplay, script breakdown, storyboard, shoot planning, shooting, editing, adding title and exporting it as movie file. Its course director Ritesh Taksande specialises in teaching film-making skills to children. The last day to apply is October 22.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:58 IST