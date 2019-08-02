e-paper
Friday, Aug 02, 2019

FYJC 3rd merit list: 21,492 applications received under Pune division 

15,852 students have been allotted seats; at least 6,323 students have been allotted colleges according to their first preference

pune Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A total of 21,492 applications were received under the Pune division in the third round, out of which 15,852 students have been allotted seats in third general merit list of FJYC.
The third general merit list of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) was announced on Thursday by the state education department. A total of 21,492 applications were received under the Pune division in the third round, out of which 15,852 students have been allotted seats. At least 6,323 students have been allotted colleges according to their first preference.

Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee, said, “The third merit list was released at 6pm. Students who have been allotted the colleges can complete their admission process before August 5 (3pm) at their respective colleges.”

“Students who will not take admission, despite getting the college of their first preference, will have to wait for the special round. While the students who have been allotted a college from their preference list can complete their admission process,” added Raut. 

Third merit list in numbers

Total number of junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad – 296 

Total number of seats available for FYJC – 1,04,139 

Total number of applications received for 3rd merit list – 21,492 

Total number of students allotted admissions – 15,852 

Students who have got allotment according to their first preference – 6,323 

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 16:35 IST

