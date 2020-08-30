Ganeshotsav 2020 less noisy than last year: MPCB

pune

The city has seen a less noisy Ganeshotsav this year as compared to 2019 because of the Covid lockdown restrictions. The Maharastra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials have, however, recorded high ambient noise levels at some areas this year also.

MPCB, every year, records noise levels of city areas during the 10-day Ganpati celebrations.

“The noise levels at some areas this year were still high despite the lockdown restrictions even as DJ music or dhol-tasha celebrations were absent during the immersion processions,” said Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer, MPCB.

According to an MPCB officer, the readings at some areas were high this year as ambient noise also includes traffic density.

“We have been measuring noise decibels at 18 spots across the city and the average reading is between minimum 50 dB (A) above ambient noise and maximum 79.7 dB (A),” he said. MPCB recorded noise levels on August 22 , August 23 , August 26 and August 28. The next recording will be on the last day of immersions (September 1). The reading are taken between 6pm and 12 midnight.

The Maharashtra police have issued guidelines that noise levels at a public place shall not “exceed 10 decibels dB(A) above the ambient noise standard for the area or 75dB(A) whichever is lower.” As per the noise pollution rules, the permissible levels in silence zones, during the day is 50dB, while in residential areas it is 55dB. For high traffic areas and industrial areas, the levels can go as high as 65dB.

According to the MPCB findings, the maximum noise level was recorded in Yerawada (bear Gunjan theatre) with ambient sound average recorded at 79.7 dB(A) while the lowest noise level was recorded in Kothrud at 55.9 dB(A).

“The officials take reading every ten minutes and an average is derived after compiling it,” said Jagtap.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC said, “Although the festival was celebrated with simplicity, one cannot remove the ambient noise of traffic while recording noise levels. One can say that noise pollution was less this year with no loud noise of DJ music and high-powered speaker walls due to the Covid-19 situation.”

The 18 designated spots that MPCB monitors are Shivajinagar near Sakhar Sankul (75.7 dB); Karve road, Nal Stop (76.2 dB); Swargate, Tilak road (76.1 dB); Satara road, Balajinagar (73.3 dB); Shaniwar peth, near Shaniwarwada (73.2 dB); Shagun chowk on Laxmi road (74.1 dB); Mahatma Phule mandai (69.2 dB); Vegetable mandai in Hadapsar (73.1 dB); Parvati (68.0 dB); Koregaon Park (62.7 dB); Khadki bazar (73.8 dB); MG Road at Babajan chowk (65.8 dB); SPPU road chowk (69 dB); Aundh Parihar chowk (57.3 dB); Vishrantwadi (69.4 dB) and Sarasbaug near Mitra Mandal chowk (68.6 dB).

In 2019, the MPCB readings at Mandai near Shanipar area was 88 dB, Laxmi road (92 dB); Karve road (96.6 dB), Kothrud (92.8 dB). The lowest noise level was recorded at Shivajinagar at 73.4 dB.

According to MPCB, in 2016, the highest noise level of 109.3 dB(A) was recorded at Mahatma Phule mandai on September 5. The noise levels were high because idols were taken to mandaps and traffic congestion. The September 15 (last day of immersion) readings at Shivajinagar area was 86.0 dB(A), Karve road 94.5 dB(A), Swargate 90.0 dB(A), Satara road 90.8 dB(A), Shaniwar peth 91.9 dB(A), Yerawada 87.1 dB(A), Laxmi road 98.6 dB(A), Kothrud 94.1 dB(A) and Mahatma Phule mandai 109.3 dB(A).

In 2017, out of the twenty locations monitored in Pune region, the highest noise level was observed at Koregaon Park with 90.9 dB(A). The increase in noise level was due to traffic and crowd. Shivajinagar recorded 79.1 dB(A), and Karve road 84.7 dB(A), Swargate 76.6 dB(A), Satara road 77.1 dB(A), Shaniwar peth 80.5 dB(A), Yerawada 81.1 dB(A), Laxmi road 82.9 dB(A) and Mahatma Phule mandai 85.8 dB(A).

Eighteen locations were monitored during the Ganesh festival 2018. On September 13, Shivajinagar recorded highest level of noise with 91.1 dB(A). On September 14, Mahatma Phule mandai had the highest level of noise with 83.6 dB(A). On September 17, Vishrantwadi with 89 dB(A) had the highest noise level. On September 19 and September 23, Kothrud (near Shivaji putala) had the highest noise level with 89 dB(A) and 95.9 dB(A) respectively.

Bappa beats make less sound this year [in dB(A)]

2020/2019/2018

Shivajinagar (Sakhar Sankul)/75.7/73.4/91.1

Mahatma Phule mandai (near mandai)/69.2/88/83.6

Kothrud (near Shivaji putala)/55.9/92.8/95.9

2020 readings

Karve road (Nal stop)/76.2/

Laxmi road (Shagun chowk)/74.1

Hadapsar (vegetable market)/73.1

Parvati/68.0

Swargate (Tilak road)/76.1

Koregaon Park/62.7

Satara road (Balajinagar)/73.3

Khadki ( near bazar)/73.8

Shanivar peth (Shanivarwada)/73.2

MG road (Babajan chowk)/65.8

Yerawada (near Gunjan theatre)/79.7

SPPU road chowk/69.0

Aundh Parihar chowk/57.3

Vishrantwadi/69.4

Saras Baug (Mitra mandal chowk)/68.6