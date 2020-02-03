Gang of 4 arrested for dacoity, vehicle vandalism

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:45 IST

Four men involved in vandalism of vehicles in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday have been arrested by the local police on Monday, according to Sandeep Bishnoi, commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The four, identified as Rahul Ramchandra Daund, Rohit Ashruba Awhad, Rohit Chandrakant Mudde, and Akash Chandrakant Mudde, are residents of Chinchwad. They were produced in a local court that remanded them to police custody, said police.

The police are on a lookout for a fifth person in the case.

The four had allegedly robbed a man of Rs 1,600 by threatening him with a sickle before vandalising five two-wheelers and six auto rickshaws. A complaint was lodged by the person who was robbed, identified as Rajesh Popat Kamble, a tempo driver.

Kamble was robbed and assaulted by the gang of five at 4am near his house. The accused were carrying iron rods along with sickles, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(2) of Arms Act, Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act and Section 37(1)(3)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has registered at Nigdi police station.

Police hawaldar Kishor Pedhre of Nigdi police station received information that Daund and Awhad were near a CNG station in Durganagar area of Nigdi. The police set a trap in the area and arrested them at 10pm on Sunday.

The two informed the police about the identities of the Mudde brothers. While hawaldar Satish Dhole found the whereabouts of Rohit Mudde in Barshi, Solapur, hawaldar Amol Salunkhe found Akash Mudde in Balajinagar, Bhosari. The brothers were arrested at 11.30 am on Monday.

Multiple teams were deployed to trace the gang . The police are investigating whether they have a previous history of such cases, said officials.