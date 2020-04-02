e-paper
Home / Pune News / Gas agency owner booked for hiking cylinder charges

Gas agency owner booked for hiking cylinder charges

pune Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Pune police on Wednesday booked the owner of a gas agency for selling gas cylinders at a hiked price in Chandannagar.

The man has been identified as Amit Sigandhchand Goyal, 30, a resident of Pittie Kourtyard, Chandannagar. He is the owner of Amit Gas Agency located at Sagar Park, Wadgaonsheri, said police.

On Wednesday, the officers of Unit 4 of Crime branch and officials of Chandannagar police station carried out a raid at Wadgaonsheri, where Goyal was found with 16 filled and two empty cylinders, said police.

Police sub-inspector Vijay Zanjad and assistant police inspector Abdulkareem Sayyed received information that a gas agency was selling cylinders at Rs 1,000 instead of the actual price which is Rs 796. The consumer cards of 48 people were also found by the police in the gas agency. Among the 18 cylinders, four cylinders were of BharatGas Company, five of HP and nine of Indane company, according to the police.

The total recovery was estimated to worth around Rs 33,736. The gas cylinders were sold at an escalated price due to the nation-wide lockdown in wake of Covid-19, according to a statement issued by the Pune police.

A case under Section 188, 268 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act has been registered at Chandannagar police station.

