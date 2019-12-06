Gold loan company heist: Rs 4 crore in jewels stolen

pune

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:08 IST

Strap: 2 suspects identified on CCTV footage

The Chandannagar police on Friday said that the gold loan company, located on Kharadi bypass off the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, which was robbed on Thursday by three unidentified armed assailants, conducted an account audit which shows that 394 packets of pledged ornaments are missing worth Rs 4 crore.

The police have also detained a company employee for questioning, said officials.

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) said, “We have recovered CCTV footage from the area. Of the three accused, two of them can be clearly identified. We have also detained one of the company employees for questioning and investigation is on. Various senior police officials are closely monitoring the case, taking into account, the amount of valuables stolen in broad day light.”

Explaining the modus operandi Morale said, the gold firm located in the basement of Nanekar Prestige building opposite the Chandannagar BRTS bus stop has a total of six employees, four of them are women.

The branch head and another male employee were on leave and the office was opened by the other employees at 10 am.

A woman employee who is the receptionist was sitting at the front desk when a man walked in at 10.40 am and started talking to her and inquired about a gold loan.

At that time, two armed men entered the office and one of them pointed the revolver at the receptionist. They threated to kill employees and asked them to open the lockers and picked up with bags containing gold ornaments and bars. The trio then made a quick exit by rolling up the shutter and pulling it down again from the outside, trapping the employees inside.

Box

Head: All in a matter of minutes

Robbers spot security lapses

-Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects must have done a recce of the area and were aware of the security lapses at the gold firm

-There are CCTV cameras in the premises which have captured the suspects

Gone with the wind

-The entire robbery occurred within minutes at 10.40 am when there were only four employees in the office

Case registered

-A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Chandannagar police station

In the past

- The incident took place two weeks after a similar case was reported from a jewellery shop in Kothrud. Two armed robbers entered Pethe jewellers shop on November 24 and stole jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh