Gold ornaments worth Rs 42.55 crore at Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati

The city’s most popular Lord Ganesh idol at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust received Rs. 2.74 crore worth of offerings in gold and diamond jewellery last year, taking the total of such deposits to Rs.42.55 crore.

The trust’s latest audit report for the year 2017-18 released recently valued its total property at Rs. 66.91 crore.

The fabulous gold ornaments studded with precious stones are one of the major attractions of the Dagdusheth Ganpati and devotees flock by the thousands to admire this idol. The other attraction is the special replicas created by the trust to house the idol during Ganeshotsav.

The audit report mentions that the trust received cash donations of Rs1.57 crore during Ganeshotsav last year besides other donations amounting to Rs. 9.54 crore. The interest on deposits amounted to Rs.1.06 crore.

The trust spent Rs.1.90 crore on the food facility at Sassoon General Hospital, Rs.2.19 crore on a music festival, Rs.87.67 lakh on the Ganesh festival last year, Rs 78.46 lakh on temple management and Rs. 1.24 crore on employees salaries.

The trust undertakes a number of social initiatives such as free food for patients admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital, Old age home, ambulances and health checkups.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 16:19 IST