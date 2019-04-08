Grading system will improve teams performance: Rajendra Andekar, joint secretary of Pune District Kabaddi Association

Fifty tournaments annually, 111 registered teams in the senior category and 194 teams in junior category – these are the numbers which reflect kabaddi’s growth in Pune district.

At base level, the sport is making changes in the working of the association, Rajendra Andekar, – joint secretary of Pune District Kabaddi Association, tells Jigar Hindocha.

What changes are you introducing to the Pune District Kabaddi Association?

Introduction of grading system to the teams is something we are thinking about. Grading of teams is followed in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane district, but in Pune, it is yet to be introduced. Once it is introduced it will help to improve team performances.

How does the grading system work?

Grading system divides teams into four groups – A, B, C and D; and it is done on the team’s performance. For example – out of 32 teams from a district, the top 16 teams would be in A grade, next eight teams in B grade and followed by four teams in C and D grades, each. All the teams would be classified purely based on their performance. The system increases the competition level and each team will fight to get a spot in Group A.

If the team does not perform well it is demoted.In the present scenario to select a team for a league we have to conduct tournaments for all the teams from a district to check the level of performance, but once the grading system is implemented, tournaments will be conducted according to team grades and teams will have quality players. The grading system will be applied soon.

What about unauthorised/ unregistered tournaments which are held across the city?

We do not support these tournaments and all the teams which are registered with the association are not allowed to take part in these competitions. If players breach the rule, then strict action is taken against them.

How are teams from Pune district performing ?

Teams from our district are giving a very good performance and every year we have players who play for Maharashtra at the nationals. This year as well, we had two players – Sunil Dubele and Vikas Kale.

How about women players coming up from the district?

The growth is been phenomenal, earlier we had only four teams, but now we have 24 teams in the senior category and 47 in the junior category.

Does the association conduct enough tournament ?

Yes, we have at least 50 tournaments throughout the year which is a very good number but what I feel is instead of increasing more tournaments we need more coaching camps for players.

