Graffiti on FTII wall: Action on two students on hold, director tight-lipped

The film and television institute of India (FTII) put on hold its action against two students who were asked to vacate the hostel after the graffiti incident, said students. On July 5, Rohan Diwanji, a final year direction student, drew a graffiti on the hostel wall. Anu Shersa, a second year cinematography student, also joined him and drew abstract art. Both were caught on camera by the security guards and what affected their case were the two words written on the wall: hum dekhenge, from the opening line of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 1979 poem Hum Dekhenge (we shall see), which is popular among youth.

“That night was an emotional night as I had showed the cut of my diploma film to my friends. By the end of the discussion we were talking about the challenges faced by an independent film-maker in our country today. How we are afraid to face issues? How we are not talking about larger issues in our films. All these culminated to the song that we were playing and singing along, thus I wrote the words on the wall on a whim,” said Diwanji. He also added that lack of equipment; not enough scholarships; workshops and classes being denied also added to his releasing his feelings through the art.

“We have served notices to both the students to vacate the hostel after the incident,” said Bhupendra Kanthola, director, FTII. He chose not to respond to the query on whether the action has been put on hold.

According to a student union member, who preferred not to be named, the students protested over the expulsion order which pressurised the authorities to let them off with just a warning.

“The director hasn't imposed any fine on us. We were straight away asked to vacate our hostel rooms and then asked for an explanation. After the protest held on July 7, the registrar said that a more severe punishment than expulsion from the hostel is yet to be served. He also said that the hostel is not our home, it is a government property and so are the walls,” said Diwanji.

A student union representative,requesting anonymity, said that the administration had put the action on hold saying if it is repeated, they will take stern action. They, however, did not give it in writing.