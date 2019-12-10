e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Grid of the future takes centrestage at MIT energy conference

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
The sixth edition of the international conference by MIT-Arts, Design and Technology University (ADTU), will be held from December 18-20 at Rajbaug, Loni kalbhor, Pune. The theme of the conference is Energy and City of the Future.

The conference will be inaugurated by Geoffrey Levermore who won a Nobel prize for his report on climate change in 2007. Rajendra Shende, chairman,Terry policy centre and Vishwanath Karad, founding president of MIT Group of Institutions will be present at the event.

“The Energy and City of the Future series aims to bring together academic researchers, industrial, scientists and city political actors to exchange their experiences and research results about all aspects in historical, societal, environmental, conceptual, methodological practices dealing with the Energy and the City of the Future. Prominent key note speaker Geoffrey Levermore will talk on climate change and the urban heat island effect on the inaugural day,” said Sunil Rai vice-chancellor of MIT –ADTU at a press conference on Tuesday.

Giving the details of the conference Sudarshan Sanap, professor at MIT said, “There are six themes for the conference - factories of the future, energy and management, waste management, cultural infrastructure, transportation and e-health.The aim of the conference is to debate and present ideas required for cities of the future in line with the 17 sustainable development goals set by United Nations for the whole world.”

