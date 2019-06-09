Gyaan Adab, Pune’s cultural centre celebrates milestone

Gyaan Adab, Pune’s cultural centre, launched its new strand of events Community Arts Programme at Kalyaninagar on Saturday. The occasion also marked the fifth year of Gyaan Adab and a fundraiser. City artist Vinit Nemmaniwar guided the members of the community to paint a mural on the gates of the centre.

Randhir Khare, director, Gyaan Adab, said, “The Community Arts Programme is all about doing things together. The idea is to create opportunities for people to engage with each other, neighbourhood and themselves through visual arts, garage sales and community gardening projects.”

Gyaan Adab was formed in 2014 to celebrate literature and allow the community to explore cultures through literary works. They expanded to become a platform for upcoming artists and have been the launch pad for many popular and successful artists today.

Khare said, “We believe our service to society with the space we have created for art and artists has helped the community immensely. With over 500 events hosted and equal importance given to all art forms, we have supported over 100 artists.”

He said the objective of the programme is to bring people together to create large-scale art through collective effort. It aims to foster a sub-community of artists who lead, mentor and guide the community. “The USP for a member of the community is to join us in creating something new. Feel a sense of ownership in the art that s/he has created along with the community,” Khare said.

Puneites can expect a series of events from the programme which will help them engage with the community more actively. For individuals who have been inactive with community events, it is an opportunity to return to the community.

Events at Community Arts Programme:

•Monthly projects and engagements, besides painting a wall mural at Gyaan Adab or public place at least once in 3 months

•Encourage people to bring their old and new things to hold a garage sale / flea market

•Rent out plots in an around Gyaan Adab with gardening kits for families and friends to come and learn to grow fruits, vegetables and herbs, and take part in a community cook-out in future

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:13 IST