Hadapsar and Dhankawadi wards account for 17% of Pune’s total cases

pune

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:45 IST

Two of city’s wards account for about 17 per cent of the total progressive Covid-19 cases. As of August 22, a total of 83,152 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pune, among them 7,598 are from Hadapsar-Mundhwa. In second spot is the Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward which reported 7,015 cases.

The Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward has also topped the number of containment zones declared by the civic body as of August 17 with 11 containment zones, equal to the Kothrud-Bavdhan ward with 4,940 cases.

The Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward has only two containment zones.

Hadapsar has been a Covid-19 hotspot for quite some time now with most cases being reported from Mundhwa-Magarpatta, Hadapsar Gaon-Satavwadi, Fursungi and Mohammadwadi-Kausar Baug subwards.

While Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward is at the second spot of reporting maximum progressive cases, the sub wards of Datta Nagar-Katraj Gaothan, Dhankawadi-Ambegaon Pathar and Sahakarnagar-Padmavati are the worst affected areas in the wards.

Assistant municipal commissioner Bankar Somnath Haribhau of Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward who was earlier the ward officer for Bhavani peth and successfully controlled the spread of the virus in the ward has now been tasked with the Hadapsar-Mundwa ward.

Haribhau said, “Of course the demographics of both the wards are very different. Bhavani peth had more older houses, and narrow lanes but Hadapsar has newly added rural areas which are reporting more cases like Fursungi, Mundhwa and Sade Satranalli. We will use the same tactics that we used in Bhavani peth like aggressive testing may be tweaking guidelines a bit to increase our testing capacity. In addition to the testing centre at Bankar civic school we now also have three mobile testing vans and keeping a focus on those with comorbidities.”

“Also in the case of Bhavani peth, that was the time when lockdown was being followed diligently which is not happening now as unlock has begun. Also, the Ganpati festival is ongoing and so our focus is to encourage Ganesh visarjan at home. Also we are surveying and looking for senior citizens, pregnant women and those with comorbidities and we will be in touch with them and request them to report even the slightest symptoms,” he added.

In addition to these two wards, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada is at the third spot with 6,669 cases, followed by Sinhgad road with 5,533, Warje-Karvenagar with 5,528 cases and Ahmednagar road-Vadgaonsheri with 5,350 cases and Dhole Patil road with 5,150 cases.

While the wards of Bhawani peth and Shivajinagar-Ghole road which were the worst affected in the initial period when the pandemic struck have now shown tremendous recovery with 4,229 and 3,618 cases respectively. The least number of progressive cases are reported from Aundh-Baner which have reported 3,206 cases as of August 22.

In terms of containment zones too, Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri and Shivajinagar- Ghole road has 10 containment zones, while Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Dhole Patil road has four containment zones.

Header: Ward-wise Covid numbers

Hadapsar-Mundhwa:7,598

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar: 7,015 cases.

Kothrud-Bavdhan: 4,940 cases.

Kasba-Vishrambaugwada: 6,669 cases

Sinhgad road: 5,533

Warje-Karvenagar: 5,528 cases

Ahmednagar road-Vadgaonsheri: 5,350 cases

Dhole Patil road: 5,150 cases.