Hadapsar-based professional assassin used axe and gun to murder Rahul Shetty: Lonavala police; arrested

Hadapsar-based professional assassin used axe and gun to murder Rahul Shetty: Lonavala police; arrested

The police had, on Monday, arrested two persons, identified as Suraj Agarwal and Deepali Bhilare, based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Saumya Shetty.

pune Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:33 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Police inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav said one of the accused arrested on Tuesday, a professional hit-man, used an axe to first attack Shetty - inflicting two deep injuries on his neck - and then shot three bullets straight into his head.
Police inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav said one of the accused arrested on Tuesday, a professional hit-man, used an axe to first attack Shetty - inflicting two deep injuries on his neck - and then shot three bullets straight into his head.
         

The Lonavala police, on Tuesday, arrested two persons, including a Hadapsar-based “sharpshooter”, in connection with the murder of former Shiv Sena local unit chief, Rahul Shetty, who was shot dead on Monday morning a few metres from his house.

The police had, on Monday, arrested two persons, identified as Suraj Agarwal and Deepali Bhilare, based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Saumya Shetty. The total arrests in the case now stands at four.

Police inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav said one of the accused arrested on Tuesday, a professional hit-man, used an axe to first attack Shetty - inflicting two deep injuries on his neck - and then shot three bullets straight into his head.

“He is 30-years-old and originally hails from Latur, but is settled in Sayyednagar, Hadapsar, Pune. He is using different names and so we are keeping the names guarded as the search for his Aadhar card is on,” PI Yadav said.

“The other person arrested helped and guided the shooter and is aged 40. He is from Khandala. The assassin used both the weapons with ease and is professional who might have committed crimes in the past. The duo will be produced in court tomorrow,” PI Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Agarwal and Bhilare have been remanded to police custody till October 31.

Shetty (38) was at a tea stall near his house at Jaychand chowk in Lonavla when he was killed. Shetty’s father Umesh Shetty was also killed 30 years ago in Lonavla, as a result of personal enmity.

According to the Lonavla city police, Shetty himself had as many as seven criminal cases lodged against him, including a case related to an attempt to murder.

Pune city, and rural, has seen three murders the recent past. A day before Shetty’s murder, one Ganesh Naidu was murdered at Hanuman tekdi on Sunday night. On October 2, Shiv Sena leader in Pune, Deepak Maratkar (32), was murdered following a political dispute in Budhwar peth.

