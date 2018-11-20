Hawaldar intervenes in a street brawl in Pune, gets assaulted; one held

Pune: A 26-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a Hawaldar of Faraskhana police station in Mangalwar peth on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested was identified as Ajinkya Ram Beldar, a resident of Mangalwar peth. Beldar was involved in a physical fight with another unidentified person at Lumbini Buddh Vihar area in Mangalwar peth at 1:30 pm.

A man named Ravi Arde, a resident of the area, came to Gadital police outpost, under Faraskhana police station, and informed the police about the ensuing fight.

Hawaldar Amit Pawar, who was a beat marshal on shift, along with another Hawaldar, reached Shahir Amir Chowk in Lumbini Buddh Vihar where the brawl was happening.

When Pawar asked Beldar to break up the fight and come to the police station, Beldar started yelling at the policeman. The accused allegedly told Pawar that he will not come to the police outpost and is not a criminal. Beldar also boasted about his influence before snatching the Hawaldar’s official police staff and hitting on the latter’s right wrist.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station against Beldar.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 16:33 IST