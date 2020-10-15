Heavy rains claim 27 lives across western Maharashtra

pune

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:44 IST

The rain fury claimed at least 27 lives in separate incidents in various parts of western Maharashtra since Wednesday, officials from divisional commissionerate in Pune said on Thursday.

Torrential rainfall in most parts of western Maharashtra resulted in a flood-like situation in many districts with dams and small reservoirs overflowing. According to Pratap Jadhav, deputy divisional commissioner for Pune division, Solapur, was one of the worst affected districts due to the current spell of rain.

“At least 27 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts. Of these 27 casualties, 14 are from Solapur district, nine from Sangli and four from Pune district,” said Jadhav.

According to the administration, in Solapur, six of the 14 deaths occurred due to wall collapse incidents that took place on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur. The district received 138mm rainfall on Wednesday forcing authorities to release 1.4 lakh cusecs water by Thursday afternoon.

“Remaining deaths in Solapur are related to rain and flood-related incidents,” said Jadhav.

He said that in Pune, four people died after getting swept away in a swollen stream in Daund tehsil, while one is still missing.

He added that nine deaths in Sangli district are also rain-related accidents.

“As per the preliminary information, around 20,000 people have been shifted to safer places in Solapur, Sangli and Pune,” he added.