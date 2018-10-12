Pune hoarding frame collapse: owner of advertising company arrested

The owner of an advertising company was arrested in the case registered after four people died when a hoarding frame collapsed in Juna Bazar in the city on October 5. Identified as Mohammad Farooqi of Caption Advertising, the man was remanded by a local court to judicial custody on Tuesday.

This is the third arrest in the case. Two railway employees, Sanjay Singh, a junior engineer of the Central Railways and Pandurang Wanare, who works as a blacksmith and was assisting Singh on the project, were arrested and remanded in police custody till October 11.

“In November last year (2017), the railway authorities had asked him to take the hoarding down. But he did not do so. His contract was terminated at the beginning of October and a contract of cutting down the hoarding was given to another man,” said senior police inspector MM Mujawar of the Bund garden police station who is investigating the case.

The police are now on the lookout for Mallikarjun Bankapure, the man who had the contract of cutting down the hoarding. “He belongs to Karnataka. Mujawar was there at the accident spot with his associate called Jeevan Mane and 4 to 5 other workers,” senior PI Mujawar added.

Four people were killed on October 5 when a 40 feet tall metal hoarding fell on people waiting at a traffic signal near Juna Bazar.The deceased were identified as Shamrao Kasar,70; Shamrao Dhotre, 48; Shivaji Pardeshi, 40 and Javed Khan, 40.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian penal code was registered at the Bund garden police station against the railway engineers responsible for the work along with Bankapure and his workers.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 16:38 IST