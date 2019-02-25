Hoteliers serve up cricket feast for employees in Pune

Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA) will hold the first edition of its PHA cricket premier league from today at the M A Rangoonwala sports ground. PA Inamdar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony and the event will consist of 31 matches played in a knockout-league format, ending on February 27 .

Every game is of eight overs each innings and will be played with the hard tennis ball.

Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association, feels that sports is the best platform to bring people together and this tourney is going to be helpful to boost the spirits of hotel employees in the city.

“There are other events in the calendar apart from sports, but sports especially keep the sprit alive. Such events are the key to people engagements and add value to youth of the city. The cricket league is the first sports event of PHA, hopefully, we can expand the structure to the state level soon,” Panchamia said.

The vision is to have hotel employees across the state competing in the future. “Other associations may join in the coming years. Like if we start with from Lonavala, then Nagpur and then, other cities of Maharashtra,” Panchamia added.

As per the tournament format, 32 teams will compete with 12 matches being played per day. Women players will also seen in action as there is not restriction on team composition.

Sharan Shetty, senior vice-president, PHA, and principal organiser of the league, says, “We might make such events bigger. Once we take such events to the national level it is going to be the boost for talented youth as they can get a platform to perform on.

Teams:

Conrad - 11 Stars, Blue Whales, Gully Boys, Double Trouble; Utsav – Superstars; TCPH - Spicy Mustard; Royal Orchid – Challenger; Oakwood – Titans; Corinthian Paltans; E-Square – Warriors; Kapila - Super Kings, Purandhar Ke Durandhar, Sayaji Shiledars; NH 11 – Noorya Hometel; Royal Blu – Emperors, Fortune Riders, Fairfield Rockers, Chakan Dynamites, D Y Panthers, Kings XI Ambrosia; Amanora The Fern – Supernovas, Blu Brigade, LTH Dynamos; IIHM PULSE - Pune ke Rockstars; Hyatt – Heroes, Celebration Champion; Lavasa (CCL), Gateway – Blasters; JW Marriot -Griffin 11; HHI -The Boundary Aimers, Westin Knights, Crowne Pitch Smashers, Pride Dominators.

Umpires, officials: Ramesh Khore, Anand Gupta, Prasad Mahamuni, Chirag Pawar, Rraful Navale, Rahul Chavan and Raj Padsale.

Our hotel management has given us the enough time to practice and we are set to put the best of our efforts in the tourney. We arranged internal cricket tournaments within the departments and we now have the best players which is going to be a plus point.

- Chetan Chavan, captain, E-Square Warriors

We don’t know the strength or weakness of other teams, so will focus more on practice and game planning. Players were picked within the organisation, considering the fact every individual has cricket-playing experience and could make a difference in the team.

- Aziz Bajwa, captain, Gully Boys, Conrad

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 17:20 IST