Home / Pune News / HSC, SSC re-examination in Nov-Dec

HSC, SSC re-examination in Nov-Dec

pune Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced the dates of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) re-examination 2020, the notification issued by board stated.

According to Board, the HSC and SSC re-examination will be held in November-December instead of October for repeat students.

The MSBSHSE also declared the online application process for candidates who want to appear for the exam. The students can fill their form between October 20 and October 29.

The application procedure for the Maharashtra board re-examination will be enabled by the respective schools and junior colleges of the students. Therefore, students have been asked to get in touch with schools. Students applying for it must note that the forms would be accepted online, the board stated.

