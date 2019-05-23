HT Pune conclave: Education in age of disruption

Heads of prominent universities and academic institutes, policymakers from the government and experts in the field of education will gather in the city on Saturday for the Hindustan Times ‘Edusights’ conclave.

The conclave will focus on ‘The role of education in the age of disruption’ with the participants and panellists sharing their thoughts and experiences on the subject while interacting with top educationists from the city.

Some of questions that will be addressed at the conference include — Is our education system prepared to deal with the fast-moving changes in this age of disruption? Do we understand the future challenges of the human race? Is our education system ready and geared up to serve as the lighthouse for the coming generations?

Dr Kamlesh Patel, global president of Heartfulness Institute and founder Heartfulness Education Trust will be the chief guest at the event. Top speakers and participants include Vandana Krishna, additional chief secretary, state school education and sports department; Saurabh Vijay, state secretary higher and technical education; Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International (deemed) University and Prof MM Salunkhe, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed) University.

Shantilal Muttha, founder, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, will speak on the major initiatives in education undertaken under his leadership.

Other guests of honour include Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Group; Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, Mumbai Port Trust and union secretary; Anuradha Bhatia, principal chief commissioner Income Tax, Pune, and Sunil Magar, joint director, state school education department, among others.

J Krishnamurthy, advisor, research and programmes at Brighter Minds; Prof Kavi Arya from the Computer Science and Engineering department at IIT Powai and Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer at HSBC Asset Management Company are among the other participants.

The gathering of educationists includes 225 directors and deans of top colleges and universities in Pune and 25 directors of leading group schools of Pune. Two educational NGOs will give audio-video presentations during the event which will also see a book release by the chief guest and other dignitaries.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:26 IST