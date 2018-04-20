IAF jawan booked for molesting 19-year-old in Pune

Indian Air Force (IAF) officials at Lohegaon Air Force Station will hand over a jawan from their quick response team (QRT), booked for molestation on Wednesday, to the police.

The jawan, identified as Prashant Bhola, was booked for molesting a 19-year-old girl in the late hours of Wednesday. The girl, who was with a friend, was approached by four men, including Bhola. According to her complaint, Bhola molested the 19-year-old complainant while her male friend was with the other men.

"She has only filed a complaint against the accused and not the other men," said police inspector (crime) Vikas Sonde of Vimantal police station.

The police had gone to the air station premises to arrest Bhola. However, officials agreed to hand him over only after two days after their internal enquiry concludes.

A case under Sections 354 (molestation), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Bhola at Vimantal police station.