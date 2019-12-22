Identity cards a must at Pune’s Market Yard from December 27

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:44 IST

From December 27, licenced vegetable vendors will now need identity cards to enter the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard in Pune during business hours.

BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, made the announcement during a media briefing held at Market Yard, Gultekdi, on Sunday. The APMC has laid down new rules to create a better environment for the agriculture business which will streamline every day vegetable buying and selling, said Deshmukh.

The APMC nodal office-bearers, in a meeting held on December 17, decided that 769 licenced stall holders will be given identity cards in order to do business in the Market Yard.

“We will be handing out 6,000 identity cards to the commissioning agent, treasurer and one helper of each vegetable and fruit stall. The step has been taken in accordance with all the nodal officers and everyone has agreed to do away with small retail vegetable vendors setting up shops within the wholesale market place,” said Deshmukh.

From December 27, only those tempos which have an identity card or have been registered will be allowed in the Market Yard. This rule will be applicable throughout the day, added Deshmukh.

According to Deshmukh, stall owners will not be allowed to set up wares outside the 15 feet demarked perimeter or will be levied penalty of Rs 5,000. Similarly, there will also be a deadline to finish business by 12 noon for the vegetable vendors and by 2pm for the fruit vendors. If found violating these timings, the vendor will have to pay Rs 5,000.

The APMC has also taken cleanliness within the Market Yard seriously and has imposed strict rules for keeping the roads and the periphery of the stalls clean.

“We will be providing 20 kg dustbins between two stalls each to make sure that none of the spoiled fruit, squashed tomatoes or any other vegetables are thrown out on the road. The Market Yard generates 50 tonnes of garbage per day,” said Deshmukh.