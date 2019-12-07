IISER gets Rs 12 crore property tax notice

pune

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:41 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a notice to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan to pay Rs 12 crore property tax dues.

“We have sent a notice to IISER in order to recover the dues. The notice was sent last week,” said Vilas Kanade, head, PMC property tax department.

According to officials of the property tax department, PMC has not been able to follow up as IISER is hosting the national conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and national security advisor Ajit Doval along with top officials are attending the conference that will conclude on Sunday.

The civic body has sent notices to defaulters to recover property dues and IISER is one of them. However, IISER has objected to the notice stating that the valuation is incorrect. The institute has written to the central government to rectify the total due amount. However, the civic body claimed that it is applying taxes as per law and no different charge has been applied to the institute, stated the officials.