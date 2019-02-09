IMD forecast has Pune temperature dropping again

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drop in temperature on Saturday, February 9, for Pune. The IMD also forecast light rainfall over isolated pockets of Goa and central Maharashtra on February 11 and 12.

IMD has forecast that the minimum temperature in Pune city could drop to 8 degrees Celsius and will hover around the 11 degrees Celsius mark for the next six days.

The daily maximum temperature is forecast between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

Pune, on Friday, witnessed a minimum temperature 10.2 degree Celsius. On Friday, Mahabaleshwar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degree Celsius, the lowest in the state, followed by Ahmednagar at 9.6 degrees Celsius and Nashik at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials,as a result of northerly winds from Jammu and Kashmir via Rajasthan and Gujarat towards Maharashtra, there is chances of sudden drop in minimum temperatures on Saturday.

"There is supply of moisture from Bay of Bengal as a result of presence of the anti-cyclone effect over peninsular India, so we are expecting light rainfall over isolated pockets of Goa and central Maharashtra on February 11 and 12.There will be a drop in temperatures during the next 24 hours as a result of the northerly winds from J &K,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD.

