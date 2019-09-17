e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

IMD revises forecast, issues very heavy rainfall warning for the next 4 days

pune Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) that had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, on Monday, revised its forecast, and have now issued a very heavy rainfall warning for the next four days in central Maharashtra including Pune.

Due to favourable weather conditions, the monsoon lashed out at most parts of the Maharashtra. IMD issued warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at the ghat section in the Western Maharashtra on September 16 and 17 and after that predicted moderate rainfall for same area till September 20.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD said,”As a result of activation of strong monsoon currents above the state there is chance of rainfall all over the state.However specifically on the ghat section in Western Maharashtra  there is chance  of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Monday, Pune received 0.7 mm of rainfall by 8.30 PM , according to IMD officials.

For the next five days,IMD forecast very heavy to heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the  Konkan and Goa including Ratnagiri,Sindhudurg.  As far as drought-affected Marathwada is concerned, IMD issued heavy rainfall warning on September 17,18 and 19  at isolated pockets. For Vidharbha ,IMD forecast heavy rainfall on September 18,19 and 20.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:16 IST

trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayPM Modi Gujarat VisitXiaomi Event 2020Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraUnbelievable reviewLIC AssistantOPPO Reno AceJEE 2020Vishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TV
Top News
latest news
Pune News
don't miss