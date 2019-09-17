IMD revises forecast, issues very heavy rainfall warning for the next 4 days

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:17 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) that had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, on Monday, revised its forecast, and have now issued a very heavy rainfall warning for the next four days in central Maharashtra including Pune.

Due to favourable weather conditions, the monsoon lashed out at most parts of the Maharashtra. IMD issued warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at the ghat section in the Western Maharashtra on September 16 and 17 and after that predicted moderate rainfall for same area till September 20.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD said,”As a result of activation of strong monsoon currents above the state there is chance of rainfall all over the state.However specifically on the ghat section in Western Maharashtra there is chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Monday, Pune received 0.7 mm of rainfall by 8.30 PM , according to IMD officials.

For the next five days,IMD forecast very heavy to heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the Konkan and Goa including Ratnagiri,Sindhudurg. As far as drought-affected Marathwada is concerned, IMD issued heavy rainfall warning on September 17,18 and 19 at isolated pockets. For Vidharbha ,IMD forecast heavy rainfall on September 18,19 and 20.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:16 IST