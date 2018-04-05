In a bizarre incident, Pune man covers body with in-laws’ pics, then commits suicide

A 28-year-old allegedly committed suicide with pictures of his in-laws pasted on his body. Roopesh Uttam Jadhav, 28, a resident of Khandevasti, ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in Moshi near Pimpri- Chinchwad on Monday night. Photographs of his father-in-law and mother-in-law were pasted to his body.

The deceased, in a note left behind, blamed his in-laws for causing trouble between his wife and him. The deceased also shot a film of his in-laws on his mobile phone, blaming them and also his wife, for his death.

According to the police, Roopesh hailed from Satana tehsil in Nashik district. His parents stay in Satana and he has been married for three years now.

“Two months ago, his wife went to the in-laws residence for a family function and did not return,” said police officials. Jadhav went to the inlaws to bring her back but she was not allowed to go with him. “He came home due to the ill-treatment meted out to him by the inlaws and in a fit of depression and frustration took the extreme step. He ensured that he stuck pictures of his brother in-law, father in-law and mother in-law all over his body.The police have recovered his cell phone from the spot,” said police inspector Bhimrao Shingade, police station in-charge. The Bhosari MIDC police are investigating further in the case.