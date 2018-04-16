In a win for online buyers, Pune Consumer Forum orders Pickme-E-Solutions to pay Rs 20,000 over deficiency in service

The Pune District Consumer Forum has ordered Pickme-E-Solutions, an e-commerce portal, to refund Rs 20,599 with nine per cent interest to a customer on account of deficiency in service.

The customer, who purchased a white Sony Xperia Z Ultra mobile handset through the portal, filed a complaint with the forum citing a deficiency in service on the part of the portal. The customer, Naresh Devdas is a resident of Warje.

The judgement stated that the consumer filed a complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, alleging deficiency in service against the service providers.The complainant had purchased the mobile handset on January 8, 2015, for Rs 19,400 from Zeal Venture located in Shivajinagar.

The mobile was undertaken for zero maintenance, damage and water protection for a period of one year from January 9, 2015, onwards by Pickme E-Solutions Pvt Ltd for which the complainant paid Rs 1,190.

On July 28, 2015, the mobile slipped out of the customer’s pocket after which the screen and peripherals of the mobile were damaged. Devdas lodged a complaint on September 12, 2015, and Yusuf Shaikh, a representative from the e-commerce portal, collected the damaged mobile handset from the complainant and a job sheet copy. Since then, the mobile has not been returned to Devdas. The consumer registered a complaint with the portal whose website shows that it still awaits approval. A legal notice sent to the portal by Devdas remains unanswered.

Taking into account the nature of the complaint and the documents submitted, the forum asked the portal to jointly pay Rs 20,599 along with nine per cent interest with effect from September 12, 2015, the day Devdas lodged the complaint seeking phone repairs.