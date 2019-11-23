In Pawar hometown, Baramati, its a game of flexes as anxious NCP workers await clarity

pune

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:52 IST

Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Baramati, the hometown of the Pawar family, said that they are keenly watching the developing situation in Mumbai, amid supporters of Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar putting up flexes in support of their leaders.

Some of the NCP workers, who have been with the party for years, put up flexes in support of Sharad Pawar saying that they will remain with the NCP chief. “We are with 80-year-old warrior,” read one of the hoardings put up in Baramati.

As the split in the Pawar family became evident on Saturday morning after Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, some workers in his hometown expressed shock while many were cautious in not reacting to the developments in Mumbai, amid swiftly changing dynamics.

Many NCP workers appeared confused about whom to support between senior Pawar and Ajit Pawar, who won the recent Assembly polls with a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes.

Before Pawar’s press conference in Mumbai at 12:30 pm. some of the workers welcomed Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and for becoming the deputy chief minister. The mood among party workers changed after the press conference with many of them, denying to speak on record.

As news television crews reached Katewadi, where Sharad Pawar’s residence is located, many chose not to react.

Citizens of Baramati preferred to watch the TV and read updates on social media about the fast-paced political developments in the state.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed unhappiness over Ajit Pawar’s decision and put her Whatsapp status as, “Party and family split’.

Ajit Pawar’s son Parth denied to comment on the issue while speaking on the phone. Parth was present when his father was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at Rajbhavan in the morning for swearing in ceremony.