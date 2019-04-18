India Meteorological Department issues heat wave warning for state, April 21 onwards

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, has forecast heatwave conditions for pockets of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha from April 21 onwards.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures in Pune dropped down to 35.4 degrees Celsius, almost two degrees lower than the average maximum temperature the city has experienced this month.

“The thunderstorm and lightning activity is over now. State should be ready for another heatwave, likely to start from April 21,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, Pune.

As per the temperature forecast released by IMD on Wednesday, maximum temperatures for Pune will remain between 37 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, till April 23.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:26 IST