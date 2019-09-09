Inter Services Athletics: Navy hurdler star performer on day 2

pune

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:25 IST

PUNE The Indian Navy snatched five medals, while the Indian Army bagged four and the Indian Air Force pocketed three medals, across four events, on day two of the 69th Inter Services Athletics Championship 2019-20 at the Army Sports Institute, Pune.

While the Army dominated the 20-km wwalk, the Navy was a force to reckon with in the 110-m hurdles.

Kunhu Muhammad, representing the Army, had to settle for a bronze medal as Keralite V. Sajan, from the Air Force, finished first and Rahul Baby, from the Navy, took second place.

Sajan, whose personal best is 46.94 seconds, finished the race with a timing of 47.15 seconds, but still managed to put himself in the number one spot on the podium.

In the 110-m hurdles, both athletes from the Navy earned a one-twwo finish, with Sachin Binu winning gold, and Maymon Paulose settling for a silver.

TS Bhatia, from the Air Force finished in third-place. The enthralling event was extremely close as Binu beat Paulose to the gold by a margin of 0.06 seconds.

The Navy bagged another gold in discus throw. Gagandeep Singh’s effort, which landed at a distance of 56.65m, was enough to propel him to the top of the list and confirmed his presence atop the podium with a gold medal around his neck. Manji, from the Air Force, and Vazeer from the Army, had to settle for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Army displayed their excellent endurance in the 20-km wwalk. Chandan Singh and Sandeep Kumar not only ensured a one-two finish in the event, but also managed to smash the previous services record of 1 hour 24 minutes and 53 seconds, after Singh finished the event with a time of 1 hour 24 minutes and 48.47 seconds to win the gold; and Kumar set a time of 1 hour 24 minutes and 50.21 seconds to earn a silver. Vikash Singh, from the Navy, who finished third also beat the services record by a small margin of 0.80 seconds.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 14:25 IST