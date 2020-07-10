Is Lockdown 3.0 necessary and will it help Pune’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic?

pune

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:31 IST

That was the question that dominated the press briefing, post the high-level meeting at Council Hall on Friday, chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, where the decision was taken.

On the direction of Pawar, the meeting, also attended by divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar; district collector Naval Kishore Ram; Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad; Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar; and Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, decided that Pune will be under a strict 10-day lockdown from July 13 to July 23, instituted in two phases; phase one, will be Lockdown 1.0 redux, with nothing but medical essentials and milk sale allowed; and then, five days later, phase 2, with essentials like groceries and fruits and veggies being allowed.

What preparations have been made during Lockdown 3.0 to enhance medical facilities? What about the livelihood of those on or below the poverty line?

The media queries came thick and fast, also pointing out that the rest of the world was primarily in an unlock phase.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “It is true that administration does not have all the answers immediately, but in the present situation, to break the chain of infection and the speed of the virus spreading, a lockdown is the better option.”

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “People are not following guidelines and roaming without taking enough care. We are not claiming that after lockdown cases will come down, but it gives us a chance to break the chain of infection. Authorities will get time to manage the availability of hospital beds.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “Anyone can check the number of positive cases number before lockdown and after. Considering this, the step has been taken.”

The district collector said, “We are in the planning process now and will issue detail guidelines on Saturday.”

Naval Kishore Ram said, “The decision about Hinjewadi IT Park and Chakan MIDC has not been taken yet. After consulting with the industrial departments, guidelines would be issued for same.”

On trains and air services operating the divisional commissioner and the collector both said that the number of trains arriving is few and the administration would ensure commuters are in home quarantine.

Municipal commissioner Gaikwad said that detail guidelines would be issued on July 8 as regards the lockdown.