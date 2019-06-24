Ismail Humza, Murlidharan's aide, granted bail in UAPA case

Ismail Humza, a co-accused in a case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was grantedbail by a local court in Pune. Additional sessions judge Ravindra Pande issued the order on Friday, two weeks after the argument in the matter was heard.

Humza’s bail application was based on the ingredients of theSupreme Court order that granted bail to Konnath Murlidharan, 66, who is a co-accused in the same case.

Humza and Murlidharan were arrested by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) in March 2015 for being in possession of fake credentials like Aadhaar card, literature related to the Communist Party of India (Maoist), including books and pamphlets in English as well as other languages.CPI(M) is banned in India under the UAPA. Since his arrest, Murlidharan has been lodged in Yerawada Central Jail.

“Yes, he was granted bail based on the arguments we presented earlier,” said advocate Rahul Deshmukh, who represented him. Advocate Deshmukh had cited that the apex court had granted relief to Murlidharan even though he was found in possession of much more literature related to Communist Party of India (Maoist) than Humza.

“I’m out of town so I do not have an order copy to confirm. But even if they have been granted bail in this case, they have other cases against them in Kerala. And then, they will have to remain available for investigation whenever required,” said advocate Vikas Shah who was the public prosecutor in the case.

On Friday, a friend of Murlidharan came to Pune to sign as surety for him after the Supreme Court order ruled in favour of his release.

A bench comprising justice Arun Mishra and justice MR Shah had observed in a one-page order issued on May 22, "No case is made out to interfere with the impugned order(s) passed by the High Court. The special leave petitionis, accordingly, dismissed."

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 16:09 IST