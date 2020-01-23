e-paper
Pune News / Jan 30 deadline for DSK property claims: public notice

Jan 30 deadline for DSK property claims: public notice

pune Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Three days after a Pune court directed that a response be sought from those with claims or interests in various properties of jailed Pune developer DS Kulkarni, a public notification was published in the local newspapers on Thursday.

In the public notice, those with claims and interests have been asked to be present in person or through an advocate by January 30.

“Failure to which, next action will be initiated by court,” said the notification issued on the instruction of special Judge Jayant Raje.

On January 20, special judge Jayant Raje, directed that a public notice be issued inviting objections and claims over the impending confirmation of attachment of 463 movable and immovable properties belonging to jailed developer DS Kulkarni, who is in the jail since more than a year along with his wife and son in an alleged multi-crore economic fraud by the DSK group.

