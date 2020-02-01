e-paper
Jejuri police seize firearm and ganja worth Rs 1lakh; three held

Jejuri police seize firearm and ganja worth Rs 1lakh; three held

We are trying to establish if they have inter-state links and are involved in supplying contraband in different parts of the city and the district, say police

pune Updated: Feb 01, 2020 14:40 IST
HT  Correspondent
HT  Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The accused were apprehended by a team of Jejuri detection branch officials near Borwadi phata on Jejuri-Nira road on Friday.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The Jejuri police have arrested three persons for illegal possession of a firearm and ganja.

The accused were apprehended by a team of Jejuri detection branch officials near Borwadi phata on Jejuri-Nira road on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Anna Rohile (23), a resident of Dombivli, Sumed Ravindra Kasabe (25), a resident of Dombivli and Rajendra Gawade (22), a resident from Rahata tehsil of Ahmednagar.

Assistant police inspector Ankush Mane said, “The accused were in a car bearing number MH 14 D Q 5858 when the police station staffers received a tip-off about them scheduled to arrive at Borwadi phata. A trap was laid and they were arrested in possession of firearm and ganja estimated to be worth Rs 1 lakh.”

According to the police, the trio operated like a gang and often indulged in petty crimes ranging from ganja peddling to supplying firearms to criminals from different districts.

“We are trying to establish if they have inter-state links and their modus operandi in supplying contraband in different parts of the city and the district,” Mane said.

