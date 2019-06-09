Junior tennis tournament: Dudhane sails into round two

Fifth seeded Pruthviraj Dudhane was in groove right from the first game as he scored a 5-2 victory over Achintya Kumar in the first round of the under-10 boys event during the sixth leg of PMDTA-Icon Little Junior Champions Bronze series tennis tournament at the Dilip Vedepatil Sports Academy, Bavdhan, on Saturday.

It turned out to be a very easy start to the tournament for Dudhane as his opponent kept making unforced errors and Dudhane took full advantage of it and wrapped up the match easily.

Amey Salvankar also advanced into round two with an easy 5-1 victory over Ishaan Oak. Salvankar kept hitting in the right areas and Oak kept hitting shots outside the courts.

Atharva Yelbhar also advanced into round two with a 5-1 win over Tanish Deore.

Seeded players Nimish Hood and Sayyam Patil had an easy passage into round two as the duo scored victories with ease over their respective opponents.

Fourth seeded Hood defeated Shoumil Gupta 5-0 while third seeded Patil got the better of Om Hande 5-2.

Results: (First round)

Under 10: 5-Pruthviraj Dudhane bt Achintya Kumar 5-2; Amey Salvankar bt Ishaan Oak 5-1; Atharva Yelbhar bt Tanish Deore 5-1; 4-Namish Hood bt Shoumil Gupta 5-0; 3-Sayyam Patil bt Omkar Hande 5-2; Trishik Wakalkar bt Kshitij Deshpande 5-1; Samihan Deshmukh bt Tanish Rokade 5-1.

