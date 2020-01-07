Karve road on your daily route? Check traffic diversions in place from Jan 8-20 for Pune metro work

pune

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:03 IST

The Maharastra Metro Rail Corportion Limited (Maha-Metro) proposed changes in the vehicular traffic flow on Karve road between January 8 and 20 to facilitate work for the Pune metro.

Maha-Metro plans to connect metro pillars near Sahyadri Hospital on Karve road and hence, vehicles incoming from the two-wheeler bridge from Poona Hospital will need to take a left and go towards Ayurved Rasashala. They, then, will have to take a u-turn and proceed towards Deccan.

Vehicles coming from Nalstop will need to come to Shelar Mama chowk and proceed towards Poona Hospital after taking a u-turn.

Maha-Metro’s additional project director Ajay Kumar issued the press statement on Tuesday and said that the changes in the traffic flow will take effect from Wednesday.