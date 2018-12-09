Kedar sir’s advice and working with him has brought me in top five rankings, says Pune’s Aher

City’s Salsa Aher who had to content with runner-up trophies in the 2018 season till now finally claimed her first Grade 3 ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior tournament. The Class 11 student of Symbiosis School of Arts and Commerce shares her 2018 tennis season and the 2019 plans

How was the year for you so far?

The year was a bit tough on the court especially after a successful 2017. Before winning this tournament, I was runner-up in singles and doubles at the Grade 4 Hyderabad tournament and had won the doubles event in Fenesta Open nationals (Delhi).

What was your approach during this tournament?

Since the very start I knew that the matches would be tough. Despite being first set down in the second round against Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand, I managed to come back and win the match. This win gave me the much-needed confidence and then there was no looking back.

How has been coach Kedar Shah’s guidance?

I have been training with Kedar sir for a long time and now I am training with him at Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy (APTA). There was a time when I was ranked 400, but Kedar sir has played a vital role in bringing me in the top five rankings. Hence, it is good to work under a coach like him.

So, what is next for you?

2018 is done for me and I will be starting 2019 with the Australian Open Junior qualifier tournament. Hope to perform well there. Since I will be now playing a women’s event more, so I need to improve on footwork, speed placing of balls.

Any injury concerns during the year?

Yes, first I was down with dengue then I also suffered a hamstring slight tear and shoulder injury. Now I am fit and looking forward to excel at the Australian Open.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 16:44 IST