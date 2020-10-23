e-paper
Home / Pune News / Labourer falls to death in ditch on Mhada site in Pune

Labourer falls to death in ditch on Mhada site in Pune

Three people, including owner of the construction company, labour contractor and site supervisor, were booked for causing the death of the labourer

pune Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The deceased was identified as Eknath Keshav Sasane, a resident of the labour camp along Pune-Mumbai expressway
The deceased was identified as Eknath Keshav Sasane, a resident of the labour camp along Pune-Mumbai expressway(Getty Images)
         

A labourer at a construction site along the Pune-Mumbai expressway fell to his death in a ditch on Tuesday morning. The site was of a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) housing scheme located in Shirgaon village near Talegaon.

Three people, including owner of the construction company, labour contractor and site supervisor, were booked for causing the death of the labourer.

The deceased was identified as Eknath Keshav Sasane, a resident of the labour camp along Pune-Mumbai expressway.

A ditch was dug on the site to store water for sewage and sanitation. The labourer fell into the ditch around 9:30am on Wednesday. A case was lodged around midnight.

No safety measures were in place near the ditch that was dug. No arrests have been made in the case so far, according to the police.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased man’s son, Vijay Eknath Sasane (39), a resident of Rahulnagar in Shivane, Haveli, according to the police.

A case under Sections 304(a) and 34 of Indian Penal code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station against the three. Assistant inspector Atigre of Shirgaon Police chowky is investigating the case.

