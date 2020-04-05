e-paper
Labourer found trespassing on Dehu road ammunition factory premises sent to relief camp

Labourer found trespassing on Dehu road ammunition factory premises sent to relief camp

pune Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:00 IST
While the city is on lockdown, a man was caught trespassing on the ammunition factory premises located at Dehu road on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Nitibhar Pataj, 31, a resident of Dongra, Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, he was a labourer working at a construction site in Wagholi.

The guard at post seven of the ammunition factory found the man entering the company premises by crossing a wire fence, according to a complaint lodged by the guard.

The factory authorities were informed and the man was found in the area covered in dirt, said police.

“The place where he was found is inside the limits of the land owned by the factory. The labourer told us that he started walking from some place in Pune and took two days to reach here,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

Based on the complaint, the police booked him under Section 447 and 427 of Indian Penal Code registered at Dehu road police station for trespassing.

“The labourer also told us that he was with four other people. We are now looking for others. He also said that they spent the night under a bridge in Akurdi. After a preliminary health check-up, we are taking him to one of the relief camps,” said PI Kalyankar.

