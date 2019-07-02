Learning licence procedure delayed as computers keep breaking down at Pune RTO

The computerised system meant to speed up the learning licence process at Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sangamwadi, have been doing the exact opposite.

Test takers have to wait for hours for their turn, due to the continuous breaking down of the machine.

Out of 53 computers used for conducting the test at the RTO, most of the time only half the machines are reported to be working.

Anand Patil, Pune deputy regional transport officer, who has currently been given the charge of Pune regional transport office said, “Our RTO inspectors and staff are regularly reviewing the learning licence department.

“Such cases of system break downs are resolved on high priority.”

Siddharth Jain an engineering student who waited for three hours to go through the test procedure said, “I had a pretty bad experience at the RTO as there was zero coordination among the management. When I went to give my test last month, the system was down initially and I had to wait for 3 to 4 hours. If everything is organised it will hardly take half an hour for an applicant to go through the entire procedure.”

Kirti Patil another student, who came to RTO Pune at 9.30 am and received her learning license at 1 pm said, “The main reason for the delay was that only a few machines were working.

“The technical errors should be resolved on priority basis and there should be team of engineers at the RTO permanently.”

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 17:19 IST