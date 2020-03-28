e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Legal hurdles affect release of inmates

Legal hurdles affect release of inmates

pune Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:55 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

Prisoners from all jails across Maharashtra have been released in an effort to reduce congestion in prisons in light of Covid-19. Even as local courts are granting personal bonds to prisoners in cases that invite seven years jail time upon conviction, the jail authorities have found that some of the inmates have more serious cases registered against these them - making their release difficult.

A total of 23 inmates was released from Yerawada jail on Saturday.

At Yerawada Central Jail, the district legal service authority (DLSA) had send a personal bond for 79 prisoners in the light of the pandemic. “We have received 79 personal bonds from the court. However, on Saturday only nine of the 79 were eligible for release as all the others were facing time in multiple other cases. Along with these personal bonds, we are also releasing prisoners through regular bail procedure. Therefore, a total of 23 prisoners - 14 on regular bail and nine through personal bond - were released on Saturday. The 70 other personal bonds could not be executed,” said an official of the prison administration who did not wish to be named.

For the prisoners who are being released, there was no official effort made by the jail authorities to provide them transport from jail to home in the light of the lockdown announced all over the country. While some were seen using lower-level official’s phones to contact relatives, some others were seen walking out of the jail gates and onto the roads.

According to a statement issued by the office of Sunil Ramanand, additional director general of Maharashtra prison, on Friday, a total of 239 prisoners were released from 22 prisons across Maharashtra. The highest number of inmates were released from Mumbai - 68 - followed by 26 from Wardha, 24 from Dhule, 21 from Taloja and 18 from Yerawada on Friday.

top news
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
LIVE: Over 20,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Europe
LIVE: Over 20,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 lockdown: Why India must fear migrant exodus from cities
Covid-19 lockdown: Why India must fear migrant exodus from cities
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news