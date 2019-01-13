Leopard spotted in National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has reported the spotting of a leopard at several locations on campus and has urged its students, staff and faculty to be cautious.

Notice issued on January 5

The notice issued on January 5 said that a leopard had been spotted several times at multiple locations including the filtration plant on campus, Pashan gate, Trishakti gate, and Golf course among other locations.

The notice urged students and staff to avoid movement after sunset and not to leave children alone, especially after dark.

‘Sensitise family members’

Officers and staff members were also urged to sensitise their respective families on this issue and also ensure that the surroundings areas of their respective quarters were well lit at night. The NDA campus is spread across an area of 7,000 acres from Bavdhan in Pune.

Forest department officials confirmed that a leopard had been traced at Ahire Gaon close to the NDA premises.

Mahesh Bhawsar, assistant conservator of forest (Pune) said, “Three days ago, villagers from Ahire Gaon told us about the presence of an adult leopard in their village. As of now, the leopard has not attacked any animal or human being. As precautionary measure, we have issued a warning to Ahire Gaon, NDA premises and adjoining parts to not leave children and animals unattended. People should immediately approach the forest department to report any incident.”

