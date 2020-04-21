Life without maids, helpers is tough for senior citizens during the lockdown in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:00 IST

Living without maids and helpers to do daily household chores and help them around with errands is among the biggest woes for senior citizens in Pune, once famed as a pensioner’s paradise.

Most senior citizens, especially those who do not have younger members in the family, or live alone, have been facing numerous problems like cooking food, obtaining groceries and medicines, ordering gas cylinders, cleaning and mopping the house, washing clothes and getting their medicines.

Samad Shaikh (69), who stays in Laxmi Housing Society, Katraj said that ever since the closure delivery of gas cylinders has become an issue in his township.

He stays with his wife who handles cooking and cleaning. “I have to carry the cylinder for 500 metres and more till the gate. None of the neighbours cooperate as they are afraid of the contagion. Neither do the security guards turn to help for the same. The task has become difficult and services to the senior citizens must be delivered right to their flats ,” he said.

Celine D Souza (70), a senior citizen who resides in Camp, said, “Fetching medicines has become an uphill task as none of my helpers or maids are turning up for duty during the lockdown. Since my children stay abroad, the maids and helpers are there to assist me and prepare food. Now they are not there which has made the task difficult. I am not used to going out in the market and cooking due to old age. I wish the lockdown ends early and virus threat gets diminished at the earliest so that our routine comes back to normal.” She stays alone and social workers deliver food for her who now cater to her needs.

Amardeep Singh, another senior citizen who stays in Salunke Vihar said that life has become harsh since the lockdown. “ All my daily needs were taken care by the maids and assistants, but now the situation is difficult. I am waiting for normalcy to return ,” he said. He stays with his wife who handles the chores currently. He did not know about the helpline for seniors.

International Longevity Centre chairman Jayant Umranikar said that the immediate family members, relatives and society members where the senior citizens reside must come forward to assist them during this crisis. “There is no question to give any concession during this crisis. The Union government has given clear guidelines regarding the senior citizens and they must be followed as all the steps have been given. Social distancing is very important. Probably going for automation is important like having washing machines and other electronic equipment which bring about comfort,” he said.

Social activist Vaishali Patkar, who has been working for the welfare for senior citizens, said, “They need care and attention at this juncture. Society residents need to have empathy and be sympathetic towards the senior citizens. Though people are doing their contributions for their cause, but the strong human connect is missing which definitely is a cause of concern. Citizens must voluntarily inquire about their well being, step out for buying ration for them, including medicine and treat them like their own.”

The senior citizen helpline can be dialled anytime for help and is aimed at safety and security of elderly persons. The helpline alerts the respective police station officials from where they receive call for help and get the work done. At the same time the Social Security Cell (SSC) persons also work hard towards resolution of the problems faced by senior citizens for needs like gas cylinders, medicines and other social needs. In the lockdown, the helpline assistants help the senior citizens in providing LPG cylinders, food grains, medicines and milk. The SSC has a ready list of phone numbers of the medical shop owners , dairy owners and social workers through which it assists the elderly.

Police inspector Vaishali Chandgunde, incharge of Social Security Cell (SSC) , said, “We are working with the Senior Citizens Forum to solve their problems. We are constantly answering their calls on the senior citizens’ helpline. A majority of calls were related to ration, gas cylinders, medicine and their wish to meet their relatives. We have helped 145 senior citizens for their different tasks wherein they have expressed their satisfaction for the efforts taken by the police department.” There are currently 18,000 senior citizens on police records and the data is available with the SSC.

HELPLINE NUMBERS FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

Police helpline 1090

SSC Incharge Vaishali Chandgude 9011778787