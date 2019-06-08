Light rain, thunderstorm in some areas of Pune

Parts of the city witnessed showers on Friday followed by strong gusty winds. “This is due to good moisture supply in the atmosphere. The monsoon is slowly progressing and we are expecting the Kerala onset by June 8, 2019,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, India Meteorology Department (IMD).

While Pune will see a maximum temperature of 37 – 38 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature for the next fice days will be around 25 degrees Celsius, with cloudy weather and thunderstorms. “In the next 48 hours, there will be light rain in isolated pockets over the city with thunder activity,” Kashyapi adds.

IMD also states that 8, 9 June, the city might expect light rain in the afternoon while on 10 and 11 June it will be partly cloudy followed by thunderstorms.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:53 IST