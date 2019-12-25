Light rains add to the Christmas cheer in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:13 IST

Light rain failed to dampen the spirit of revelers on Christmas Day as the city witnessed light drizzle in various parts including Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Camp, FC road, Khadki and Hadapsar.

Explaining the reason for the sudden drizzle, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) officer said, “The low pressure area in Arabian sea is sending moisture incursions along the Maharashtra coastline and interior areas of the state as a result of which there is high humidity which is allowing cloud formation and feeble rain.”

While some of the residents who were celebrating Christmas were worried and surprised, others enjoyed the feeling of rains in December.

“We en route to a party in Amanora when we were caught in the drizzle. Due to the sudden drizzle, traffic was also slow moving,” said Sebastian Francis, resident of Hadapsar.

While Regina Shetty, resident of Aundh said, “We were a farmhouse near the city and it began drizzling during the Christmas party and we all are thoroughly enjoying this.”

The maximum temperature on Wednesday hovered around 30 degrees Celsius, and minimum at 19.5 degrees Celsius. However, December 26 is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with very light rain, with maximum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius and minimum at 19 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, there is a low pressure area over south west Arabian Sea and adjoining south east Arabian Sea along with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric level as well as the night temperatures were markedly above normal in central Maharashtra and Marathwada and in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The cloudy skies will continue till December 29 with the maximum temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, while the sky will be mainly clear on December 30, 31 with maximum temperatures at 29 degrees Celsius and minimum at 15 degrees Celsius.