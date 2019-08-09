Light showers forecast in Pune till August 16

pune

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:40 IST

Continuous, steady rainfall - although only ranging from light to very light - is the forecast for Pune city for the next seven days, beginning August 9.

“However, Pune still has 12 hours to go, and can receive a substantial amount of rain before 8.30 am,” Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said on Thursday.

In an ominous warning though, Kashyapi added, “The ghats of western Maharashtra, including those around the Pune district, remain in the heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast category for the next seven days.”

“Specifically for August 10-11, the forecast for Pune is light rainfall, easing to very light on August 12 and remaining so post that till August 16,” Kashyapi added.

On August 8, Pune received 0.9mm of rain till 5.30 pm.

The warning for the district ghat areas though is underlined by the district administration officials who are urging residents of Pune not to venture out on wet weather excursions or rain picnics.

4 days of heaviest rain in July

July 2 24.7

July 7 48.7

July 9 29.3

July 11 31.8

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:22 IST