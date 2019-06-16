Light showers, thunderstorm forecast for Pune from June 16-18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has forecast light showers and thunderstorm activity in Pune on June 16 to 18.

Also, parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive light rainfall for the next few days.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast heat wave warning on June 16 onwards over the isolated pockets of Viharbha region.

IMD officials’ further state that, as a result of ‘Vayu’ cyclone western parts of coastal area and some parts of the central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to experience cloudy cover.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 16:57 IST