Lockdown over, non-essential services to restart in Pune from today

Lockdown over, non-essential services to restart in Pune from today

After 10-days of restrictions (July 14-July 23), the Pune civic administration ended its lockdown in Pune as of midnight, with the city returning to its pre-lockdown status of July 13, according to fresh orders issued by municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar

pune Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:17 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Police official take action against two-wheeler riders at Market Yard chowk in Pune, India, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Pillion riders are not allowed according to Covid restrictions put in place in the city.
Police official take action against two-wheeler riders at Market Yard chowk in Pune, India, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Pillion riders are not allowed according to Covid restrictions put in place in the city.(Rahul Raut/HT)
         

Kumar, in his order issued on Thursday, allowed non-essential shops and delivery of food from restaurants, along with the free movement of residents in non-containment zones, between 5 am and 9 pm.

Other restrictions on malls, gymnasiums, dine-in at restaurants and religious houses will continue as the earlier order of the state government, valid up till July 31.

While the administration considered the option of business activity only being closed on weekends, officials decided on the old ‘even-odd’ formula, under which shops on the right-hand side of the street are open on even dates, and those one the left will be open on odd dates.

Non-essential outlets are allowed to carry out operations between 9 am and 7 pm.

The PMC order states that autorickshaws, cabs and private vehicles will be allowed to ply without e-passes, though, not with more than two persons in a vehicle besides the driver. Movement will be allowed for essential purposes to avoid unnecessary crowding. The civic body has also permitted people to exercise in public playgrounds, though public gardens will continue to remain closed.

Kumar also revised the micro-containment zone map of the city, reducing the number of areas under restrictions from 109 to 87.

These containment zones, as per the PMC order, will not witness any commercial activity except essential services.

Vikram Kumar said, “The micro-containment zone policy will continue in the city and citizens from containment zones cannot leave the area while others cannot enter these areas. Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed.”

The only major change is for marriages. Earlier, 50 people could attend the function, but now only 20 people will be allowed to be present. All religious places will continue to be closed.

Restaurants can offer take-aways, while food delivery services are also allowed.

