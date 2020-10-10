e-paper
Longer monsoon will have no impact on the onset of winter: IMD

The normal withdrawal monsoon date for the city is October 9. For this season, it is expected to start on October 15

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:01 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
The delayed withdrawal of rain won’t have an impact on the onset of the winter season
The delayed withdrawal of rain won’t have an impact on the onset of the winter season(HT PHOTO)
         

The city of Pune and most parts of Maharashtra is experiencing a delayed monsoon, however, the delayed withdrawal of rain won’t have an impact on the onset of the winter season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The winter season generally commences from the end of November while India Meteorological Department (IMD) usually considers the month of January and February as the winter season.

“The delayed post-withdrawal monsoon season will not have an impact on the winter season, as it is after the monsoon. Winter will commence from November end. The IMD will release a forecast about the winter season by the end of October or the start of November,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD Pune.

The normal withdrawal monsoon date for the city is October 9. For this season, it is expected to start on October 15.

“For the next few days, Pune and Nashik are likely to get light to moderate rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday while Mumbai is expected to have very light to light rains in the next three days,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, parts of Pimpri Chinchwad and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area received moderate showers in the evening, while there was no rain activity, noticed in the city.

“It was just a passing shower, such activities are expected to happen for the next few days,” added Kashyapi.

The maximum temperature of the day was 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius.

